NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
25.01.2026 11:05:00
The Smartest Nuclear Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now
I'll give this to you straight: As sure as I am that nuclear energy is becoming a key source to meet the growing energy demand, both in America and around the world, I'm not finding a whole lot of nuclear stocks that are a good buy right now. Ever since Constellation Energy announced its big re-opening of the Three Mile Island plant to power data centers for Microsoft in 2024, investor interest in this sector has skyrocketed. At this point, most nuclear stocks' valuations have all gone up so much that it's now incredibly hard to find any bargains.But if there's any nuclear stock still worth buying, it's probably Cameco (NYSE: CCJ).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
