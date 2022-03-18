The Smartest People on Wall Street Love This Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to investing, one great thing you can do is learn from the professionals. One way you can do this is by seeing what the smart money is doing through their Form 13F filings.The Securities and Exchange Commission requires 13F filings for an institutional investment manager with more than $100 million in qualifying securities. These filings are required quarterly and within 45 days of the end of the quarter.These disclosures can give investors good insight into how the best minds on Wall Street are positioning their investment portfolios. One stock that major funds have been adding hand over fist is PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL).Continue reading