The Smartest Semiconductor ETF to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Are you wishing you'd invested in semiconductor company Nvidia five years ago? I sure am. It was recently up a phenomenal 1,775% in that period, averaging annual growth of 80%! That's enough to turn a $10,000 investment into close to $190,000 -- in only five years. It's too late to make a 2019 investment, though.You could, of course, invest in Nvidia now . Its shares are still on the market -- though some will view its shares as overvalued at this point. Its price-to-sales ratio, for example, was recently 35, nearly twice its five-year average of 19.Still, some do see Nvidia's shares as attractive, in part due to its artificial intelligence (AI) technology. So depending on your research and conclusions, you might invest in it now . Or you might split up your planned investment in it and buy in installments over time.