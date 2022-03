The Smartest Stocks To Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In a world like today that is bombarded with crisis on top of crisis, investors look for options that will make their future secure. Equity investment helps grow your wealth. But that can only happen if a portfolio is carefully designed with smart stocks in growing and stable sectors. Diversification is key to investing. These three stocks from three different high-growth sectors are the smartest choice to put $1,000 into right now . REIT cannabis company Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), California-based tech-related company Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and healthcare and consumer-products giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) are stable companies with high growth prospects. Even a small investment in these stocks can go a long way. Let's take a look at why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading