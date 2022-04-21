Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $100 During the Market Sell-Off
It's been a challenging 2022 for much of the investing community. Both the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and the widely followed S&P 500 entered official correction territory in March (i.e., they fell at least 10% from their all-time closing highs). Meanwhile, the growth-stock-propelled Nasdaq Composite is flirting with bear market territory once again.Although big declines in the market can occur without warning, and the downside velocity associated with these moves can be scary, corrections are historically the ideal time to put your money to work in high-quality stocks. Throughout history, every major tumble in the broad-market indexes has eventually been wiped away by a bull market rally.Best of all, with most online brokerages eliminating minimum deposit requirements and commission fees, any amount of money (even $100) can be a perfect amount to put to work during corrections and bear markets.Continue reading
