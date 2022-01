The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $100 in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year, Wall Street seemingly couldn't be stopped. The broad-based S&P 500 hit nearly six dozen record-closing highs on its way to a 27% gain.But no matter how high the stock market climbs, value can always be found -- especially if your investing time frame is measured in years or decades.Best of all, with most online brokerages eliminating minimum deposit requirements and commissions, any amount of money -- even $100 -- can be the perfect amount to invest and grow your wealth. If you have $100 ready to invest, the following are some of the smartest stocks you can buy right now for 2022.Continue reading