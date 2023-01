The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $100 in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

From time to time, Wall Street presents investors with a "buckle up and hold on" type of year. Last year, all three major U.S. stock indexes plunged into a bear market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite registering their worst performance in 14 years.But when there's pain on Wall Street, there's almost always opportunity. Despite 2022 being an abysmal year for most investors, bear markets have a knack for producing once-in-a-decade discounts on many high-quality, innovative businesses.Since every bear market throughout history has eventually been wiped clean by a bull market rally, big declines should always be viewed by long-term investors as a surefire buying opportunity.Continue reading