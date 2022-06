The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 in a Nasdaq Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Your eyes are not deceiving you: It's been a difficult year for investors of all walks.Since the year began, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 have both entered correction territory with declines in excess of 10%. Meanwhile, the peak-to-trough drop in the growth-stock-driven Nasdaq Composite since its November high totaled 31%. That places the Nasdaq squarely in a bear market.Although bear market drops can challenge investors' resolve and tug on their emotions, history is quite clear that sizable pullbacks are a fantastic opportunity to put your money to work and buy high-quality companies at a discount. After all, every correction and bear market throughout history has eventually been erased by a bull market rally.