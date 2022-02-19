|
19.02.2022 13:46:00
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever
With the proliferation of online brokerages offering no-commission trades and fractional shares, fewer companies are splitting their stocks, leading to per-share prices that may make some investors feel those stocks are out of reach. Fortunately, some great companies are still out there with share prices below $20.Investors should avoid hunting for investment ideas based on share price alone, as some shares trade for less because they're a bad investment. That said, some fantastic companies with low share prices are worth considering. Let's take a look at two.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
