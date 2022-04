The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) are great long-term buy-and-hold stocks, and both are selling for less than $20 per share right now .SunPower's potential lies in the future of residential solar power, a trend that doesn't seem likely to slow considering rising energy costs and concern about the environment. Arbor Realty Trust has another trend in its favor, as the shortage of rental properties should lead to more construction and increase builders' need for financing.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading