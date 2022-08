The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many believe that investing is only for people with a lot of money, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Investors can find quality stocks at almost any price point if they know what to look for.For example, the three companies we are going to focus on today each offer stock trading at under $20 per share, are among the leaders at what they do, and have long-term growth opportunities. You can own a piece of each of these businesses for the cost of a dinner at your favorite restaurant. Roll up your sleeves and dive in.AT&T (NYSE: T) is a telecom company that operates the largest wireless network in the United States. Consumers have come to rely so much on their smartphones that they will prioritize paying their smartphone bills right up there with buying groceries and putting gas in their cars, making AT&T a utility-like stock in terms of revenue generation and one that investors can depend on.Continue reading