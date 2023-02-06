|
06.02.2023 12:02:00
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever
The first quarter of the year is a great time for investors to update their shopping lists for 2023. The search for new investment opportunities is a year-round prospect for many, but I'm of the view right now is an excellent time to go shopping. That's mainly due to the rather remarkable broad-based decline seen in 2022, which could lead to a shopping list that's longer this year than in the past.The question is, where should investors start their search? Of course, growth stocks have been among the hardest-hit assets in 2022. There are plenty of great companies trading at discounted valuations worth considering.And then there are discounted value stocks that investors may view as great ways to hedge against another potentially difficult year in the market. The list of low-beta companies (companies that tend to move in lower-correlation to the overall market) with reasonable growth (and reasonable valuations, as well) is longer than usual.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|13,00
|0,78%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwarten vor Powell-Rede: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX-Anleger unentschlossen -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet mehrheitlich etwas höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es an Dienstag aufwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich Anleger unterdessen unentschlossen. An den größten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich die Anleger im Dienstagshandel unentschlossen.