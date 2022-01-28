|
28.01.2022 11:36:00
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 in 2022
History has proved time and again that patience pays on Wall Street. Despite the S&P 500 undergoing 38 double-digit percentage declines since the beginning of 1950, every single one of these drops was eventually erased by a bull-market rally and proved to be a buying opportunity. In other words, there's no such thing as a bad time to put money to work in the stock market, as long as your holding time frame is measured in years.There's also no wrong amount of money to put to work in stocks. With most online brokerages eliminating commissions and minimum deposit requirements, any amount of money -- even $500 -- can be the perfect amount to put to work right now.If you have $500 ready to invest, these are some of the smartest stocks to buy in 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!