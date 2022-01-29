|
29.01.2022 17:16:00
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
The stock market officially entered a correction this week, declining 10% from the most recent high. Many stocks are down even more. Stock market corrections like this can feel brutal since no one likes losing money. However, they can also be excellent opportunities for long-term investors to scoop up shares of great companies at lower prices. Two stocks that look like unbelievable bargains given their growth prospects are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). That makes them smart options for those with $500 to deploy right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
