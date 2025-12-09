NOW Aktie
The Smartest Tech ETF to Buy With $500 Right Now
For all we hear about diversification and spreading out your investments, sometimes it just makes sense to target the companies with the best track records of success. Don't be fancy. Don't overthink it. Just invest in companies that have consistently delivered.By that logic, the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (NYSEMKT: MAGS) might be the smartest exchange-traded fund to invest in right now. These megacap tech giants aren't just the leaders of today. They're likely to also be winners in the next great technological revolution: artificial intelligence (AI).The holdings are just what you would expect, based on the name: An equally weighted portfolio of Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Tesla, and Alphabet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
