NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
28.02.2026 03:05:00
The Smartest Vanguard ETF to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Most investors dream of an investment that can deliver gains in both bull and bear markets. At minimum, it would be ideal to take advantage of the majority of the stock market's upward swings while mitigating downward exposure during corrections.If this sounds like a compelling combination, you should strongly consider my favorite Vanguard exchange-traded fund (ETF) for 2026: the Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF (NYSEMKT: VPU). There are two reasons in particular that it could be a huge winner this year.I'm a huge fan of growth stocks with big upside potential. The unfortunate news is that the vast majority of promising growth stocks are trading at relatively high valuations right now. In fact, the entire stock market is trading at a nosebleed levels.
