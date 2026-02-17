NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
17.02.2026 19:46:00
The Smartest Vanguard ETF to Buy With $2,000 Right Now
The technology sector has been a great place to put your money over the past few years, as artificial intelligence (AI) and other tech stocks mostly soared. But AI is disrupting so many industries that old tech stalwarts, which once seemed impervious to competition, are being disrupted.That can make picking individual tech-stock winners difficult and is why putting your money into a technology exchange-traded fund (ETF) may be a smart move. Doing so allows you to spread your money across many tech stocks all at once. One of the best ones to buy with $2,000 right now is the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
