The Smartphone Market Is Slowing. Not Even Apple Is Immune.

Consumer demand for smartphones continues to wane. While still up year over year, worldwide deliveries of smartphones nearly fell to their early-2020, pandemic-crimped levels during the second quarter. Were it not for broken supply chains in the early days of the pandemic, last quarter's unit sales would have fallen to levels not seen since 2014, when they were on the way up. Not even the venerable Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone is selling as briskly as it used to.The drop in demand is not an insurmountable challenge, but it's not one that investors can afford to ignore. While we're not quite there yet, the sales slowdown is another piece of evidence that smartphone saturation is an increasingly real headwind. Manufacturers must respond if they can.The data comes from technology market research outfit International Data Corp. (IDC). The organization reports an 8.7% year-over-year decline in second-quarter deliveries of smartphones, marking the fourth consecutive quarter this figure has fallen.Continue reading