OpenAI Aktie
WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01
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27.06.2026 10:06:00
The Sneaky Way SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI Can Destroy the Trump Bull Market
Statistically, outsize stock market returns and President Donald Trump in the White House have gone hand in hand. During Trump's first, non-consecutive term, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) rallied 57%, 70%, and 142%, respectively.Several catalysts have propelled the Trump bull market, including the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), record S&P 500 share buybacks in 2025, and initial public offering (IPO) euphoria, courtesy of Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX)(NASDAQ: SPCX) and well-known large language model (LLM) developers, Anthropic and OpenAI.President Trump delivering remarks. Image source: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks, courtesy of the National Archives.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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