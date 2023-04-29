The Social Security Change You Never Knew Joe Biden Once Supported

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For many of the 66 million-plus Americans who receive a Social Security benefit each month, their payout is viewed as a necessity to make ends meet. Spanning two decades of annual surveys, national pollster Gallup has found that at least 80% of retired workers -- retired workers account for 49.1 million of the program's current beneficiaries -- need their Social Security income in some capacity to cover their expenses. Considering how vital Social Security is to the financial well-being of our nation's seniors, ensuring the financial health of the program is paramount to current recipients and future generations of retired workers.Unfortunately, America's top retirement program finds itself on shaky ground, and it's up to lawmakers on Capitol Hill to fix it. What you might be surprised to learn is that some of the solutions proposed by lawmakers, such as President Joe Biden, have changed pretty drastically over the years.Continue reading