The Social Security COLA for 2025 Is Shaping Up to Be a Double-Edged Sword, but It Could Be Worse

Over 50 million Americans receive Social Security retirement benefits. Some of these retirees use Social Security solely as supplemental income to their retirement savings and investments, but millions rely heavily on the checks for their daily living expenses. That's why the importance of Social Security can't be overstated.Many would agree that regardless of how beneficial Social Security is, it's not the easiest social program to navigate, given all the moving parts and changes that seem to happen year after year. One change that people look forward to each year, however, is the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).Although the official Social Security COLA number is not released until October, estimates can give people a sense of what to expect. The estimates for 2025 are shaping up to be a double-edged sword.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel