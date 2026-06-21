Strategy Aktie

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WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

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21.06.2026 13:33:00

The Social Security Strategy Most Retirees Have Never Heard Of -- and Why It Could Be Worth Over $100,000

Claiming Social Security too early without considering your overall financial picture is one of the most common mistakes retirees make. This is especially true for retirees under 65 with substantial savings in 401(k) s, IRAs, and other retirement accounts.There's a strategy that can be highly effective for retirees in this situation, and financial planners often refer to it as the "bridge strategy." Here's how it works and how to tell if it's the best move for you.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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