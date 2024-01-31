Regulated information

The Sodexo liquidity contract restarts

Issy-les-Moulineaux, January 31, 2024

Sodexo hereby announces that the liquidity contract entered into with Exane BNP Paribas on March 10, 2020, amended on July 22, 2021, and having been suspended on August 24, 2023, will restart with BNP Paribas Financial Markets, on February 1, 2024, after the Pluxee spin-off.

The securities and cash balance allocated to the liquidity account are the following: 6,000 Sodexo shares and 15,677,203 euros.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Its portfolio of activities includes Sodexo Food and Facilities Management Services and Pluxee Employee Benefit Solutions, the activity that will be spun-off and listed on February 1, 2024.

Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

22.6 billion euros Fiscal 2023

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023

#1 France-based private employer worldwide 45 countries

80 million consumers served daily

15.4 billion euros in market capitalization

(as at January 30, 2024)

