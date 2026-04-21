Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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21.04.2026 18:42:00
The Space Race Is Heating Up. Here Are 3 Stocks Worth Watching Right Now.
SpaceX's announcement earlier this year that it will IPO its stock (finally!) in 2026 shook up the space investing market -- and ignited a whole lotta rocket stocks. With the world's lowest launch cost for rockets, a dominant satellite internet business in Starlink, and a burgeoning fleet of rocket ships based on Starship capable of reaching and landing on the moon, SpaceX is inarguably the world's most famous space stock today.But it's hardly the only space company out there. Here are three more I believe bear watching.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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