AST SpaceMobil a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CL8W / ISIN: US00217D1000
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30.03.2026 20:05:00
The Space Sector Is Surging. Should You Buy AST SpaceMobile and Rocket Lab?
Wednesday was an amazing day to be a space investor. (Thursday was a bit less so!)News that SpaceX is preparing to file its IPO prospectus, setting an official date for its IPO, and revealing publicly for the first time its actual annual revenue and earnings ignited space stocks of all stripes. Shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company that popularized the concept of direct-to-cell satellite-based communication, shot up 10.4% in response to the SpaceX news. Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), which launches Electron rockets smaller than SpaceX's Falcon 9 and is often described as an earlier-stage, not-yet-profitable SpaceX, did nearly as well -- up 10.3%.One day later, though, AST stock gave back 8.5% on Thursday, and Rocket Lab dropped 9.5%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A-
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01.03.26
|Ausblick: AST SpaceMobile A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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09.11.25
|Ausblick: AST SpaceMobile A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A-
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