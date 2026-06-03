Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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03.06.2026 13:00:00
The SpaceX IPO: 3 of the Biggest Risks to Consider
Tesla CEO Elon Musk already has one highly valuable company worth $1.6 trillion in his electric vehicle business, and if all goes well for SpaceX when it goes public later this month, he could have another with a comparable market cap. There's an outside chance that the aerospace company might even hit a valuation of $2 trillion or more.Interest in SpaceX is high, and there's sure to be plenty of activity around the stock when it begins trading. Investors could buy it as early as June 12. And while there are many reasons to be excited about the company, there are also important risks to consider with SpaceX's upcoming IPO. Here are three of the most important risks that could derail the stock when it goes public.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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