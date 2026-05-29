Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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29.05.2026 17:33:00
The SpaceX IPO Could Be Bigger Than Amazon's. Here's How to Get Exposure Now.
SpaceX's public listing could be one of the biggest IPOs ever, and a comparison with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shows just how unusually large that may be. Amazon was worth about $438 million when it went public in May 1997. SpaceX, by contrast, is reportedly targeting a valuation of roughly $1.75 trillion to $2 trillion -- around 4,000 to 4,600 times larger than Amazon was at its IPO.Image source: Getty Images.Reuters has also reported that SpaceX may allocate as much as 30% of the shares it's selling in its IPO to retail investors. That's at least three times the typical retail allocation. However, the company's already lofty valuation could limit the upside for those who buy in.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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29.05.26
|SpaceX and the ‘enshittification’ of markets (Financial Times)
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29.05.26
|SpaceX and the ‘enshittification’ of markets (Financial Times)
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29.05.26