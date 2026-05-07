Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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07.05.2026 18:24:27
The SpaceX IPO Could Be the Biggest in a Decade. Here's How to Get In Early.
SpaceX, the aerospace and AI company founded by Elon Musk, filed for its IPO last month. It's expected to go public within the next few months, and it's reportedly seeking a whopping valuation of $1.75 trillion -- which would make it the world's largest IPO.Image source: Getty Images.Before SpaceX goes public, the only ways to invest in the company are through private secondary marketplaces for accredited investors, or through specialized funds and ETFs -- such as the ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ: XOVR) or Destiny Tech100 ETF (NYSE: DXYZ) -- that are exposed to SpaceX through special purpose vehicles (SPVs).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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