Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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27.05.2026 03:36:00
The SpaceX IPO Could Be the Biggest in History. Here's What Investors Should Know Before It Lists
Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company, SpaceX, filed to go public earlier this month, setting the stage for what could become the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history. In a prospectus released on May 20, the company said it plans to list its Class A shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX, with a debut that could arrive as soon as next month.The figures being floated are staggering. SpaceX is reportedly targeting a valuation around $1.75 trillion, and there have been reports that the number could push above $2 trillion.The company could raise roughly $75 billion -- more than double the record set by Saudi Aramco's 2019 listing, and the biggest IPO ever by money raised. A valuation near $2 trillion would also make SpaceX one of the most valuable public companies in the world, though still well behind the most valuable, Nvidia, which now sits above $5 trillion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|29.01.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|372,85
|0,36%
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