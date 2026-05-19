Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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19.05.2026 21:02:00
The SpaceX IPO Could Be Weeks Away. Here Are the 2 Tech Stocks That Will Benefit Most.
SpaceX is planning to go public this summer, and the initial public offering (IPO) will almost certainly be the biggest of all time. The company is targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation and a listing size of $70 billion to $75 billion.Considering the immense hype and the high valuation baked into that market cap, SpaceX shares will be a risky investment -- even for those retail investors who are able to join the big players and get them at the IPO price. But there are two tech stocks trading at more reasonable prices that also stand to benefit from the IPO.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|29.01.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|348,35
|0,06%