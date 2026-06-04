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04.06.2026 04:30:00

The SpaceX IPO Could Blow Up This Mega-Popular Investing Strategy

Investing in index funds like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) and the State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: SPY) has proven to be one of the best strategies of all time.These index funds give you exposure to the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), or 500 of the top publicly traded American companies across a range of sectors as curated by S&P Global, making them an easy way to get diversification and growth. The S&P has long had strict criteria for its membership to ensure that the index only contains the most qualified companies.The requirements to be considered include:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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