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19.05.2026 19:45:30

The SpaceX IPO Could Come as Early as June 12. Thinking of Buying the Stock? Here's What You Need to Know.

After years of speculation, retail investors may soon get their first chance to own a piece of Elon Musk's space empire. SpaceX is reportedly targeting a Nasdaq debut as early as June 12 under the ticker SPCX, with pricing expected the day before and a roadshow planned to kick off around June 4. At a reported $1.75 trillion target valuation and a raise of about $75 billion, the offering would surpass Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion debut by more than 2.5 times and stand as the largest initial public offering on record. It is easy to see why retail interest is so high. The space company has reshaped the economics of orbital launch and now operates the world's largest satellite constellation. SpaceX also folded in artificial intelligence (AI) business xAI in a mostly stock-based deal in February. Then, of course, there's the company's recently announced chip-building effort, in partnership with Tesla, called Terafab. The combined story -- a dominant satellite broadband business paired with a high-profile AI bet -- is the kind of pitch retail investors don't get every day. SpaceX even is reportedly discussing allocating up to 30% of its IPO shares to retail buyers, roughly three times the typical norm, and shareholders just approved a 5-for-1 stock split to make the per-share price easier to access.But there is a long list of reasons to slow down before clicking 'buy.'Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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