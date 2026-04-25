Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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25.04.2026 15:25:00

The SpaceX IPO Could Make Millionaires. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

After much speculation, it looks like it's finally happening. The well-anticipated public offering of Elon Musk's rocket launch company, SpaceX, has been announced. According to multiple reports, it's likely to happen in June of this year. Here's what interested investors need to know about it in the meantime before deciding whether to buy a stake in the newly minted stock.The stock's IPO price isn't finalized yet; it doesn't need to be finalized until immediately before its first sales to investors. As it stands right now, the estimated price puts SpaceX's total market value somewhere in the ballpark of $1.75 trillion to $2 trillion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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