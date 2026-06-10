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10.06.2026 18:17:00
The SpaceX IPO Could Make Thousands of Employees Millionaires -- but Should Retail Investors Buy In?
The initial public offering (IPO) of Elon Musk's SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) may be the most widely followed in history. To some degree, it makes sense, given its leadership in satellite launches, government-led space initiatives, Starlink's satellite internet constellation, and xAI's compute power.The hype over the SpaceX IPO is only matched by the expected valuation. At an estimated $1.8 trillion market cap, the company, at the time of its IPO, would be worth 20% more than Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), 14 years after that company went public as Facebook. While that enormous valuation will likely make thousands of SpaceX employees who own stock options millionaires, retail investors need to decide whether to try to get in on the IPO or buy shares on the open market.The Facebook IPO and its subsequent life as a public company are a good case study for investors considering buying SpaceX stock at the IPO price or later.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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