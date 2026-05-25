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25.05.2026 10:23:00
The SpaceX IPO Could Raise $75 Billion. History Suggests This Stock Will Be a Bigger Winner Than SpaceX Itself.
SpaceX is gearing up for what could be the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, targeting a capital raise of around $75 billion and a valuation between $1.75 trillion and $2 trillion. Investors are lining up to own a piece of Elon Musk's company, which is revolutionizing rockets, satellite internet, and potentially even AI-native data centers.While Wall Street fixates on SpaceX's debut, history offers a subtle but compelling lesson: The biggest long-term winners from hyped-up IPOs are rarely the headline companies themselves. Instead, they are usually the essential suppliers powering ambitious visions behind the scenes.In the case of SpaceX, the company that best fits that description is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The money that the company raises with this stock sale is expected to fuel a major spending spree on advanced computing, and Nvidia is poised to capture an outsize share of it -- much like other infrastructure enablers have during past tech booms.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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