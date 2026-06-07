Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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07.06.2026 03:00:00
The SpaceX IPO Could Spark a "Risk-On" Rally: Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit
SpaceX is set to have its initial public offering (IPO) on June 12, and the company's public debut is set to be a big test for the market. The company recently announced it had lowered its target valuation by roughly $200 billion, but it is still planning to sell its first batch of stock at a price that would value the space tech specialist at roughly $1.77 trillion.If SpaceX stock falters and sees big sell-offs upon its public debut, it could have bearish ripples for the broader market in the near term. On the other hand, a strong start for SpaceX could be a sign that investors' appetite for growth stocks remains strong, triggering a renewed risk-on rally.With that in mind, read on for a look at two stocks that could be big winners if a strong public debut for SpaceX helps support bullish momentum for the broader market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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