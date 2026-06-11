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11.06.2026 17:17:00
The SpaceX IPO Could Trigger a $50 Billion Spending Spree. These Stocks Will Benefit.
When SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) filed its S-1 prospectus on May 20, 2026, targeting up to $75 billion in fresh capital at a $1.75 trillion valuation, most of the attention went to Elon Musk, Starlink's subscriber growth, and whether any IPO in history has ever been this hyped. But the more useful question for investors isn't whether SpaceX's stock will pop on Day 1. It's what happens after the roadshow ends and $50-plus billion hits the balance sheet. That capital goes somewhere -- into Starship production, Starlink infrastructure, the $55 billion Terafab chip plant in Texas, and an orbital compute build-out that has no precedent in the history of the aerospace industry.When that spending begins in earnest, four industrial companies that most investors have never added to a watch list are directly in its path.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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