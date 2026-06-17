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17.06.2026 20:05:00
The SpaceX IPO Could Trigger a Massive Rotation Across AI Stocks. Here's Why.
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX), the aerospace and AI company founded by Elon Musk, went public on June 12 with a valuation of $1.77 trillion, making it the biggest IPO in history. As of this writing, it's worth $2.59 trillion -- making it the world's fourth-most-valuable company.At that market cap, SpaceX trades at 139 times its 2025 revenue. That valuation is arguably too high for an unprofitable company that grew its revenue by 33% in 2025. SpaceX's Starlink division is profitable, but its space and AI divisions aren't. Its planned investments in those two unprofitable segments will likely keep its bottom line in the red for the foreseeable future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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