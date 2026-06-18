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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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18.06.2026 17:23:32
The SpaceX IPO Frenzy Is Fading. Here's What That Means for Investors Watching From the Sidelines.
The debut of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) on the Nasdaq has been nothing short of eventful. While SpaceX stock opened at $150 on its initial public offering (IPO) day, shares quickly surged as high as 50% in the days that followed. This impressive run reflects strong investor enthusiasm for SpaceX's pioneering work across reusable rocketry, low-orbit satellites, and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.However, SpaceX's rally came to a modest halt on June 17, with shares declining roughly 3% as of midday trading. This is the first such dip since last week's offering. The sell-off prompts a closer examination of what SpaceX's pullback signifies and how it might influence the stock's trajectory. Notably, it also highlights patterns in other assets tied to SpaceX's visionary leader, Elon Musk.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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