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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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15.06.2026 03:11:00
The SpaceX IPO Has Wall Street Debating Whether the AI Boom Is a Bubble. Both Sides Have a Point.
On June 12, SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) completed the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, raising about $75 billion at a valuation of about $1.75 trillion -- more than double the size of any stock market debut before it. By the closing bell, the stock had jumped 19%, lifting the rocket-and-satellite company's value above $2 trillion.SpaceX went public in the middle of a wave of artificial intelligence (AI) spending unlike anything the market has seen, with the four biggest technology companies alone on track to pour about $725 billion into capital expenditures (much of it on data centers and chips this year) -- up about 77% from last year. To some investors, a record listing landing on top of all that spending looks like the kind of enthusiasm that shows up near market tops. To others, it's a rational response to seemingly insatiable demand that remains largely unmet.So, is this the top? Here's a look at both arguments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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