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12.06.2026 06:30:00
The SpaceX IPO Hinges on This $26.5 Trillion Growth Opportunity
The SpaceX IPO is here. Even after shares are made publicly available, investors should review the company's IPO prospectus more closely. This 370-page document covers everything you need to know about SpaceX's plans.There are many surprises in SpaceX's IPO prospectus. Right off the bat, the company makes a bold claim."We believe we have identified the largest actionable total addressable market in human history," the SpaceX prospectus declares. "We estimate that our quantifiable TAM is $28.5 trillion."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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