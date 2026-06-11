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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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11.06.2026 14:05:00
The SpaceX IPO Is About to Lift Off at $1.77 Trillion. Here's My Honest Take on Whether You Should Buy Shares.
The SpaceX IPO is coming on Friday, June 12. According to Reuters, despite the massive $75 billion capital raise, the IPO is expected to be 4 times oversubscribed, with over $250 billion in investor dollars seeking to participate. It just goes to show how many people believe in Elon Musk's vision for spaceflight and artificial intelligence (AI). This almost cinches the IPO going through at its proposed price of $1.77 trillion, and it could mean a large pop on the first day of trading as well. But does that mean you should pile into the stock along with the rest of Wall Street? Here's my honest take on the SpaceX IPO.SpaceX's revenue grew 33% year over year in 2025 to $18.7 billion. This is mainly driven by its Starlink satellite internet service, which is now generating up to $11.4 billion in annual revenue and is highly profitable.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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