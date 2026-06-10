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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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10.06.2026 20:18:49
The SpaceX IPO Is Closer Than You Think. These Are the Stocks That Win When It Happens.
SpaceX, the aerospace and AI company founded by Elon Musk, will likely become the largest IPO in history when it goes public on June 12. But at its target valuation of $1.77 trillion, it will be valued at 95 times its 2025 sales. It's also more than four times oversubscribed.Instead of chasing SpaceX's wild market debut, it's smarter to buy two other stocks that will benefit from the same tailwinds without the stomach-churning volatility: Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), which launches reusable orbital rockets like SpaceX, and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS), which produces Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites like SpaceX's Starlink.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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