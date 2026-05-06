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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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06.05.2026 10:12:00
The SpaceX IPO Is Coming: History Says the Stock Will Do This When It Starts Trading
Last month, Elon Musk's SpaceX confidentially filed initial public offering (IPO) paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the company plans to start its IPO roadshow on June 8, where executives will pitch the stock to institutional investors and analysts.SpaceX has not set a specific IPO date, but shares will probably start trading in late June or early July. The rocket and satellite manufacturer is reportedly seeking a $1.75 trillion valuation for the listing, which would make it the largest IPO in U.S. history by a wide margin.Despite the excitement, investors should think twice before buying SpaceX shares right away. From its initial valuation, history says the stock is likely to underperform the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) over the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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