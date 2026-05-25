Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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25.05.2026 20:00:00
The SpaceX IPO Is Coming. These Are the 3 Most Important Numbers From Its S-1 Filing
Elon Musk's company, SpaceX, will soon go public, with June 12 being the projected day that it will begin trading on the Nasdaq. The initial public offering (IPO) is the most anticipated one in recent years, and investors have been eagerly looking for ways to gain exposure even before it begins trading. Musk already has one business worth $1.6 trillion in Tesla, and SpaceX could end up rivaling that, with its valuation likely to come in around $1.5 trillion or higher. Should you buy SpaceX stock when it becomes available, or are you better off avoiding it? Here are three of the most important numbers from the company's S-1 filing, which can help you make the right decision.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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