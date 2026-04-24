Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.04.2026 15:15:00

The SpaceX IPO Is Coming. These Are the Stocks That Stand to Profit Most.

The most anticipated IPO of the decade is happening. SpaceX recently confidentially filed to go public, and its valuation could exceed $2 trillion by the time of the IPO. Investor and public interest in space is high right now, which suggests SpaceX's IPO will have a ripple effect. Two beneficiaries of this enthusiasm are likely to be Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) and Planet Labs (NYSE: PL). The SpaceX IPO is a milestone for the burgeoning space economy. As immense amounts of capital flow into these nascent economic and cosmic endeavors, money will naturally flow to competitors and adjacent companies.Rocket Lab is a vertically integrated, end-to-end space company. It posted record revenue in 2025, reaching $602 million and growing 38% year over year. Proving that space enthusiasm is not just a trend but also moneymaking, Rocket Lab's backlog also exploded to $1.85 billion, a 73% year-over-year increase. Rocket Lab's stock has risen more than 370% in the past 12 months. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten