Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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29.05.2026 09:04:00
The SpaceX IPO Is Coming Next Month: Here's What You Need to Know
The market has been getting excited about the upcoming SpaceX initial public offering (IPO), but there's been scant information about the details until lately. The company finally released its investor prospectus last week, giving followers a peek into what's actually happening at SpaceX. Here are the important details every potential investor needs to know before buying SpaceX stock.Image source: Getty Images.SpaceX is a rapidly growing business, but the rate is steady, not spectacular. Revenue increased by about 33% in 2025 and by about 15% year over year in the 2026 first quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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