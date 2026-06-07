Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
07.06.2026 21:15:00
The SpaceX IPO is Coming Soon. What Does It Mean for Crypto?
The SpaceX IPO is coming! Everyone on Wall Street is excited, and for good reason, given the massive size of the deal, which is expected to raise $75 billion. There's an interesting twist here, however, because SpaceX is likely to appeal to more aggressive investors. The very same type of investor that buys cryptocurrency. Don't get too worried, even if there's some short-term disruption in the crypto space.Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the grandaddy of all cryptocurrencies. It is down nearly 40% over the past year and off nearly 50% from its 2025 high, which was also its all-time high. This drawdown isn't actually unusual, as Bitcoin has lost more than 60% three times, with its worst decline exceeding 80%. That said, technically speaking, the absolute worst-case scenario is that all cryptocurrencies fall to zero. After all, the only thing supporting the price of a cryptocurrency is the willingness of people to buy and hold it. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!