Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.06.2026 22:30:00
The SpaceX IPO Is Days Away. Here's How to Prepare.
After months of speculation, the SpaceX IPO is finally upon us. On June 12, the company intends to go public at a $1.77 trillion valuation, raising as much as $75 billion in capital. If that valuation is reached, the company would be worth more than Tesla -- another Musk-led business -- from its first day of trading.Expect SpaceX to put its new cash hoard to work almost immediately. "We believe we have identified the largest actionable total addressable market in human history," the company says in its IPO prospectus. "We estimate that our quantifiable TAM is $28.5 trillion." There are ways to buy SpaceX stock before the IPO. Of course, the simplest way to gain exposure is simply to wait until shares become publicly available. In either case, you'll want to prepare for a variety of potential scenarios once SpaceX stock goes public. In fact, a growing number of experts are warning that one scenario in particular may be likely to occur. Prepared investors will have the best chance to profit.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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