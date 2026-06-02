Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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03.06.2026 00:08:00
The SpaceX IPO Is History in the Making: Is It a Day-1 Buy or a "Wait-and-See" Story?
History will be written this month with the SpaceX initial public offering (IPO). It is expected to be the largest IPO in history in terms of both valuation and capital raised, immediately putting the space and artificial intelligence (AI) company as one of the largest megacap stocks in the world.Does that mean you should buy the stock on the day of its IPO? Or should smart investors take a "wait and see" approach with this blockbuster IPO? Here's what the data says is the intelligent move.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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